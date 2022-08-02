Gainesville man arrested after cops find meth stash worth nearly $3 million

Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was at the center of a drug investigation involving multiple agencies before his arrest on charges related to the cache of meth, the Hall sheriff’s office announced Monday. Ayers was arrested Thursday, the same day investigators said they discovered eight kilograms of crystal meth and 20 kilograms of liquid meth off Whelchel Mill Road in the northwestern part of the county.

The street value of the seized drugs amounted to approximately $2.8 million, the sheriff’s office said.