ajc logo
X

Gainesville man arrested after cops find meth stash worth nearly $3 million

Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was arrested Thursday, the same day investigators discovered eight kilograms of crystal meth and 20 kilograms of liquid meth off Whelchel Mill Road, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was arrested Thursday, the same day investigators discovered eight kilograms of crystal meth and 20 kilograms of liquid meth off Whelchel Mill Road, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A Gainesville man was arrested during a traffic stop last week after authorities said they linked him to a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine stash found in the woods in Hall County.

Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was at the center of a drug investigation involving multiple agencies before his arrest on charges related to the cache of meth, the Hall sheriff’s office announced Monday. Ayers was arrested Thursday, the same day investigators said they discovered eight kilograms of crystal meth and 20 kilograms of liquid meth off Whelchel Mill Road in the northwestern part of the county.

The street value of the seized drugs amounted to approximately $2.8 million, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation had been ongoing for about a month and involved participation from the FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations task force. Ayers was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of Spout Springs Road and Forrest Knoll Drive.

The investigation also connected Ayers to a drug bust at a storage facility on Dawsonville Highway earlier this year, the sheriff’s office said. On March 31, investigators seized much smaller amounts of meth, cocaine, heroin and psilocybin mushrooms from one of the storage units. The sheriff’s office said those drugs would have been worth more than $120,000 on the street.

Ayers was booked into the Hall County Jail and remains there without bond. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute related to the July discovery of the meth stash. He also faces multiple charges related to the March drug seizure, including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Georgia ethics panel says groups should have disclosed spending on Abrams23h ago
Woman gunned down by neighbor on front porch of Morrow apartment, cops say
2h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
2h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
2h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
1h ago
The Latest
Warrants accuse DeKalb day care employees of ‘cruel and excessive’ abuse
0m ago
Carrollton police hope videos offer clues to shooting that killed 18-year-old
3m ago
BREAKING: 1 shot at East Point nail salon after dispute, cops say
20m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
3h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top