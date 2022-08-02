Gainesville man arrested after cops find meth stash worth nearly $3 million

A Gainesville man was arrested during a traffic stop last week after authorities said they linked him to a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine stash found in the woods in Hall County.
Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was at the center of a drug investigation involving multiple agencies before his arrest on charges related to the cache of meth, the Hall sheriff’s office announced Monday. Ayers was arrested Thursday, the same day investigators said they discovered eight kilograms of crystal meth and 20 kilograms of liquid meth off Whelchel Mill Road in the northwestern part of the county.
The street value of the seized drugs amounted to approximately $2.8 million, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation had been ongoing for about a month and involved participation from the FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations task force. Ayers was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of Spout Springs Road and Forrest Knoll Drive.
The investigation also connected Ayers to a drug bust at a storage facility on Dawsonville Highway earlier this year, the sheriff’s office said. On March 31, investigators seized much smaller amounts of meth, cocaine, heroin and psilocybin mushrooms from one of the storage units. The sheriff’s office said those drugs would have been worth more than $120,000 on the street.
Ayers was booked into the Hall County Jail and remains there without bond. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute related to the July discovery of the meth stash. He also faces multiple charges related to the March drug seizure, including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute.
