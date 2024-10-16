Murder suspect recaptured weeks after escape from Grady detention

A man accused of murder who was last seen running away from Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta more than two weeks ago has been recaptured, authorities said.

Carwon Marquavis Redding, 32, was located Wednesday with the help of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Georgia State Patrol troopers, Atlanta police said.

Though police did not say where or how Redding was found, their statement noted that he was arrested by Zone 4 officers who patrol much of southwest Atlanta. Redding was taken to the Fulton County Jail to be booked.