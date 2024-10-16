Crime & Public Safety

Murder suspect recaptured weeks after escape from Grady detention

Carwon Marquavis Redding, 32, was arrested more than two weeks after he allegedly escaped from detention at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was taken after his initial arrest on a murder charge.

48 minutes ago

A man accused of murder who was last seen running away from Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta more than two weeks ago has been recaptured, authorities said.

Carwon Marquavis Redding, 32, was located Wednesday with the help of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Georgia State Patrol troopers, Atlanta police said.

Though police did not say where or how Redding was found, their statement noted that he was arrested by Zone 4 officers who patrol much of southwest Atlanta. Redding was taken to the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

He is accused of felony murder in connection with an April 14 shooting at 1980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two injured men at the scene were taken to the hospital and one later died. Investigators charged three men in the incident, including Redding.

Redding was the last of the suspects to be arrested. He was taken into custody Sept. 26 by MARTA police but was not booked into the jail, police said. Instead, he was taken to Grady detention for treatment, though police did not say why.

On Sept. 27, as the city recovered from widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Helene, Redding escaped and was last seen running from the hospital in a medical gown and yellow socks, police said.

Redding’s co-defendants, 34-year-old Jaquelynn McCleskey and 38-year-old Tyrus Pippin, were both booked into the Fulton jail in June.

