Murder suspect on the run in Atlanta after escaping from Grady detention

Redding is facing charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to sell cocaine, police said. He was arrested by MARTA police Thursday, more than five months after the fatal shooting that led to his charges, authorities said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The shooting took place April 14 at 1980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, and one was considered to be in critical condition.

The critically injured man later died from his wounds, police said. Investigators made no arrests at the time, but ultimately charged three men over the next several months.

On May 24, officers with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 34-year-old Jaquelynn McCleskey into custody in Douglasville, police said. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of felony murder, criminal attempt to purchase cocaine and a gun count. McCleskey was extradited from Douglas to Fulton County on June 4, jail records show.

The second arrest came June 7 in North Georgia, police said. Tyrus Pippin, 38, was arrested by Fannin County sheriff’s deputies in Union County, according to authorities. He was booked into the Union jail on charges identical to McCleskey’s and extradited to Fulton on June 10, per jail records.

This week, Redding became the last suspect arrested in the case. Though he was taken into custody Thursday, jail records show he was never officially booked into the Fulton jail.

Redding escaped Friday and remains at large. Officers are actively canvassing the areas around Grady this afternoon.

Anyone who sees Redding is asked to call 911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.