Trial underway for man accused of robbing, killing Atlanta wedding guest

That’s when Myrick turned and allegedly asked “Do you really want to die over this?” before shooting him in the stomach, according to authorities. Broder died at the hospital nearly two weeks later.

Now 22, Myrick is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, participating in a criminal street gang and a host of other counts. While four people were charged in the crime, Myrick is the only one currently on trial.

Fellow defendant Torrus Fleetwood, who allegedly drove the car that night, entered an Alford plea last week to charges of armed robbery, voluntary manslaughter and participation in a criminal street gang. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but will be eligible for parole in 16 after getting credit for time already served, according to his attorney.

Another co-defendant took the stand Monday, telling the jury Myrick was the only person who got out of the car that night. The man, who was 15 at the time, said he was later given $20 of the robbery proceeds.

Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale ordered the media not to use the name or image of that cooperating witness in an effort to protect his identity.

After the shooting, the defendants drove around for a while before going to the Walmart in Morrow, an investigator said Monday. Jurors were shown surveillance footage of Myrick buying chips and soda at the store four hours later.

Separately, Myrick is also charged in a sweeping Fulton County gang case alongside rappers Young Thug, Gunna and more than two dozen others. In that indictment, Myrick and two other defendants are accused of trying to “shank” rapper YFN Lucci in February at the Fulton County jail.

On Tuesday, an Atlanta police detective testified that Myrick is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a set of the Bloods gang.

Mark Belknap, who is assigned to the Atlanta Police Department gang unit, said Myrick has several tattoos depicting his allegiance to the Bloods, including two face tattoos he didn’t have at the time of his arrest. Jurors were also shown old Instagram posts in which Myrick allegedly flouted his gang affiliations.

Myrick, who had a lengthy criminal history as a youth, passed through every level of Georgia’s juvenile justice system before his murder arrest, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found.

After Myrick burglarized a home, a judge sent him to club meetings rather than detention, court filings showed. In a robbery case, another judge set Myrick free after he served two years of his seven-year sentence. Later, a court employee vouched for Myrick, helping him remain free.

In a 2018 interview, Myrick’s mother said supervising her son was sometimes was more than she could manage.

“I was in charge of monitoring him — 24 hours,” Jauvena Myrick said. “I still had to work, and I still have four other kids. It was very hard.”

The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon. Myrick’s defense attorney Overton Thierry told the court his client will take the stand in his own defense.

