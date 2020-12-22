BREAKING: Mother charged in stabbing death of 13-month-old at Canton home

Chloe Alexis Driver, 20, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested Tuesday and is also facing charges of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault with intent to murder and aggravated battery.

Canton officers found Driver and her child, Hannah Nicole Driver, with stab wounds in the bedroom of a home in the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, police spokesman Pacer Cordry said.