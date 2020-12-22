X

BREAKING: Mother charged in stabbing death of 13-month-old at Canton home

Authorities have charged 20-year-old Chloe Alexis Driver in the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Canton police have charged a woman with felony murder in the stabbing of her 13-month-old daughter, authorities said.

Chloe Alexis Driver, 20, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested Tuesday and is also facing charges of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault with intent to murder and aggravated battery.

Canton officers found Driver and her child, Hannah Nicole Driver, with stab wounds in the bedroom of a home in the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, police spokesman Pacer Cordry said.

The woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and the toddler was taken to Northside Hospital Cherokee, where she died from her injuries, Cordry said.

Information wasn’t released as to why authorities believe Driver killed her daughter. They traveled often and had only been at the Canton home for a couple of hours when the stabbing occurred, Cordry said.

“They recently spent time in Florida, Rhode Island, Tennessee and North Carolina,” Cordry said, adding they were visiting friends when the child was killed.

There were four other people inside the house at the time, Cordry said.

