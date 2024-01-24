Mother arrested after child dies from exposure in Douglasville woods

A 3-year-old is dead, a 7-year-old was hospitalized and their mother has been charged with murder after she took the children into the woods in freezing, rainy conditions overnight at a Douglasville resort, officials said.
Uriha Ridge, 35, was arrested Friday after her youngest child died in the hospital, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She and her two children were found in the woods at Foxhall Resort, where they were staying, after spending more than 11 hours outdoors with temperatures as low as 25 degrees. Investigators said they believe Ridge took drugs before and during their time in the woods.
Ridge called for help just before noon Jan. 16, the sheriff’s office said. The resort staff immediately called 911 and deputies responded to the property, where Ridge and her children were found in the woods. Investigators learned they had entered the woods around midnight and all deputies noted that all three were soaking wet.
Deputies immediately rendered first aid and Ridge and her children were taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The 3-year-old died from what investigators believe were the effects of exposure. Officials did not provide an update on the medical conditions of the 7-year-old or Ridge. Online records show that the woman was booked into the Douglas jail on Friday, three days after being rescued.
“The consumption of illegal drugs is believed to be the root cause of why Uriha Ridge took her two small children into the woods, minimally clothed, in below-freezing temperatures, and in the rain for more than 11 hours,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
Authorities noted that Ridge had a charged cellphone the entire time the family was lost. Foxhall Resort’s grounds encompass more than 1,000 acres of “pristine Georgia wilderness,” according to its website.
Ridge is facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and felony murder. In addition, she was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, but officials did not say if she had consumed other illegal drugs. She remains in jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active. Ridge will appear in court within a week for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge.
The mother already has an open case in the Douglas Superior Court in which she faces felony child cruelty charges.
In November 2022, she was arrested after she allegedly slapped one of her children in the face while drunk at a bowling alley in Douglasville, according to her arrest warrants. She was released on bond, but prosecutors have since motioned to have her bond revoked. Her charges in that case include counts of first- and second-degree child cruelty, battery-family violence and public drunkenness.
