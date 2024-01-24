Mother arrested after child dies from exposure in Douglasville woods

Deputies immediately rendered first aid and Ridge and her children were taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The 3-year-old died from what investigators believe were the effects of exposure. Officials did not provide an update on the medical conditions of the 7-year-old or Ridge. Online records show that the woman was booked into the Douglas jail on Friday, three days after being rescued.

“The consumption of illegal drugs is believed to be the root cause of why Uriha Ridge took her two small children into the woods, minimally clothed, in below-freezing temperatures, and in the rain for more than 11 hours,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Authorities noted that Ridge had a charged cellphone the entire time the family was lost. Foxhall Resort’s grounds encompass more than 1,000 acres of “pristine Georgia wilderness,” according to its website.

Ridge is facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and felony murder. In addition, she was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, but officials did not say if she had consumed other illegal drugs. She remains in jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active. Ridge will appear in court within a week for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge.

The mother already has an open case in the Douglas Superior Court in which she faces felony child cruelty charges.

In November 2022, she was arrested after she allegedly slapped one of her children in the face while drunk at a bowling alley in Douglasville, according to her arrest warrants. She was released on bond, but prosecutors have since motioned to have her bond revoked. Her charges in that case include counts of first- and second-degree child cruelty, battery-family violence and public drunkenness.