Morrow officer, suspect shot outside Clayton County restaurant

A Morrow police officer was shot Wednesday night while trying to break up a fight outside a Mexican restaurant, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The suspected shooter was also struck, the news station reported. Both the officer and the suspect are expected to survive.
The incident unfolded in the parking lot of Las Trojas Cantina on Mt. Zion Road. A fight had broken out, and officers were trying to deescalate the situation when a person shot an officer in the cheset, according to Channel 2. The officer’s bulletproof vest stopped the bullet.
Another officer chased after the suspect and returned fire in front of a nearby store, the station reported.
Both the officer and suspect were taken to a hospital, and the officer has since been released, according to Channel 2.
The GBI was called in to handle the investigation. The agency has not released any information, but agents were at the scene collecting evidence, including a firearm that was lying on the ground.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Atlanta Police Department