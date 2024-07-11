Morrow officer, suspect shot outside Clayton County restaurant

A Morrow police officer was shot Wednesday night while trying to break up a fight outside a Mexican restaurant, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The suspected shooter was also struck, the news station reported. Both the officer and the suspect are expected to survive.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of Las Trojas Cantina on Mt. Zion Road. A fight had broken out, and officers were trying to deescalate the situation when a person shot an officer in the cheset, according to Channel 2. The officer’s bulletproof vest stopped the bullet.