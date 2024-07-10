Man shot by Fulton deputies following crash, officials say

A man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle Tuesday night was shot by Fulton County deputies after allegedly aiming a gun at them, officials said.

The incident unfolded in the Adamsville neighborhood of northwest Atlanta after a deputy spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen out of Decatur, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told Channel 2 Action News near the scene.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but “it turned into a short chase” Labat said. The pursuit ended with a crash into a power pole at the intersection of Delmar Lane and Harwell Road, he said.