Crime & Public Safety

Man shot by Fulton deputies following crash, officials say

By
1 hour ago

A man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle Tuesday night was shot by Fulton County deputies after allegedly aiming a gun at them, officials said.

The incident unfolded in the Adamsville neighborhood of northwest Atlanta after a deputy spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen out of Decatur, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told Channel 2 Action News near the scene.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but “it turned into a short chase” Labat said. The pursuit ended with a crash into a power pole at the intersection of Delmar Lane and Harwell Road, he said.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Travan Yarborough, 20, brandished a gun and aimed it at deputies, who then opened fire, Channel 2 reported.

Yarborough ran and hid behind a house but was apprehended a short time later, according to the news station. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for observation, according to Channel 2.

The GBI has been asked to handle the investigation into the use of force by deputies. The agency has not released additional information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Atlanta Beltline stabbing

Credit: Matt York/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
RNC battle over abortion heralds new 2024 rift
55m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal Trade officials scrutinize pharmacy middlemen for role in drug costs
1h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
It's still hot in Metro Atlanta, but more bearable with drier air
39m ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
It's still hot in Metro Atlanta, but more bearable with drier air
39m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election proposal would add new rule before certification
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

Two men plead guilty in connection to fatal nightclub shooting
2h ago
2 men get life in prison in 2020 killing of DeKalb store owner
Young black bear seen in Cobb safely relocated
Featured

Credit: AJC F

860 AM in Atlanta goes off the air, the former first Black-owned radio station in U.S.
Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe