Man shot by Fulton deputies following crash, officials say

A man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle Tuesday night was shot by Fulton County deputies after allegedly aiming a gun at them, officials said.
The incident unfolded in the Adamsville neighborhood of northwest Atlanta after a deputy spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen out of Decatur, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told Channel 2 Action News near the scene.
The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but “it turned into a short chase” Labat said. The pursuit ended with a crash into a power pole at the intersection of Delmar Lane and Harwell Road, he said.
Authorities said the suspect, identified as Travan Yarborough, 20, brandished a gun and aimed it at deputies, who then opened fire, Channel 2 reported.
Yarborough ran and hid behind a house but was apprehended a short time later, according to the news station. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for observation, according to Channel 2.
The GBI has been asked to handle the investigation into the use of force by deputies. The agency has not released additional information.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Matt York/AP
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC