More details in fatal shooting of APD investigator accused of breaking into home

“No, kill me,” Horton said in the video before slamming into the door a second time.

He then sits on the steps of the home and puts his hands on his face, taking deep breaths while the homeowner can be heard shouting his wife’s name and asking Horton who he was. According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner was inside in bed when he heard the commotion outside.

At one point, Horton simply says “I love you,” before he yells and lays down on the front porch. He then stands up when he hears the homeowner approach the door.

The sheriff’s office said there was a previous burglary at the house in 2021 that resulted in the homeowner installing security measures, such as cameras and reinforcing exterior doors.

“Concerned for his safety and that of his wife, whom he knew just left for work but thought could still be at the residence, the homeowner armed himself and approached the front door,” the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner then tried to communicate with Horton, asking if he could help, before Horton forcibly rushed inside, knocking the homeowner to the ground after he slightly cracked the door trying to see what was going on, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Fearing for his life and in defense of his home, the homeowner discharged a single round from his firearm, fatally wounding Horton inside his home,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the two didn’t know each other and there was no domestic disturbance involving Horton prior to the incident. The preliminary investigation revealed Horton appeared to be experiencing a “mental health episode or under the influence of narcotics.”

Some portions of the video were redacted and will be available when the case is closed, the sheriff’s office said, including the sound of the fatal shot and the homeowner speaking to a Douglas patrol officer, who lives nearby, heard the commotion and rushed to assist.

When sheriff’s office investigators arrived at the scene, they were initially unable to identify Horton because he didn’t have ID and was not wearing shoes or a shirt. They eventually were able to identify him using a portable fingerprint scanner, and further investigation revealed he lived within walking distance of the shooting. It was later confirmed he worked for Atlanta police.

Horton, 32, had been with the department for almost 10 years and was recently named “Investigator of the Year” at the Atlanta Police Foundation’s annual Crime is Toast ceremony. Horton, who was most recently assigned to the department’s fugitive unit, had no law enforcement experience before joining APD in November 2015.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but after reviewing the facts of the case they don’t believe charges will be filed against the homeowner.