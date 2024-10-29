Midtown roads closed due to police activity at Four Seasons Hotel

Police activity at a Midtown Atlanta hotel has multiple busy streets shut down Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed they are investigating an armed person and have set up a perimeter around the Four Seasons Hotel on 14th Street “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials have not said if the person was inside the hotel or if the weapon had been fired.

Several roads are closed due to the investigation, including 14th Street between Crescent Avenue and West Peachtree Street, 13th Street between the same two roads, and Peachtree Walk.