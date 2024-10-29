Breaking: Atlanta’s homicide rate falls more than 10% in continuing downward trend
BREAKING
BREAKING

Midtown roads closed due to police activity at Four Seasons Hotel

Police have blocked off several streets, including 14th Street, in Midtown Atlanta due to an investigation.

Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News

Police have blocked off several streets, including 14th Street, in Midtown Atlanta due to an investigation. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

Police activity at a Midtown Atlanta hotel has multiple busy streets shut down Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed they are investigating an armed person and have set up a perimeter around the Four Seasons Hotel on 14th Street “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials have not said if the person was inside the hotel or if the weapon had been fired.

Several roads are closed due to the investigation, including 14th Street between Crescent Avenue and West Peachtree Street, 13th Street between the same two roads, and Peachtree Walk.

We’re working to learn more.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta’s homicide rate falls more than 10% in continuing downward trend2h ago
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Road closures expected after Trump rally ends in Midtown
Placeholder Image

TNS

Hartsfield-Jackson still No. 1 for guns caught at US airports. Here’s how many
Placeholder Image

Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Buckhead apartment building
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Young Thug co-defendant pleads guilty, takes deal in lengthy gang case28m ago
Atlanta’s homicide rate falls more than 10% in continuing downward trend2h ago
Young Thug trial expected to resume Tuesday amid plea deal negotiations
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB