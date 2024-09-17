Metro Atlanta roads closed Tuesday for Rich Homie Quan’s funeral

“Please allow extra time to reach your destinations,” police said. “The city of South Fulton Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the Old National corridor and throughout the city, prepared to handle incidents or address any potential concerns.”

South Fulton police said they would be working with Clayton County deputies and College Park police to help with traffic in the area.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have a reporter covering the funeral. It is open to the public, but attendees have to RSVP via richhomiequan.com. Fans who reserved their tickets can attend a public viewing from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. before doors close.

The 34-year-old rapper was a force in Atlanta’s music scene who helped push the city’s trap sound to the mainstream in the early 2010s, when he rose to fame with hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” He also formed one of the most notable duos with Young Thug, becoming one-half of the Cash Money group Rich Gang.

An autopsy was performed earlier this month, but a cause of death was not yet revealed. On Sunday, a vigil and balloon release was held at Ronald E. McNair High School, Lamar’s alma mater.