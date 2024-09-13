Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan’s funeral services will be held on Tuesday

Lamar was a prominent presence in Atlanta’s rap scene who shaped trap music’s evolution. He rose to fame in the early 2010s with hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, he was one-half of the Cash Money duo Rich Gang. In 2014, the group released their classic song “Lifestyle” in 2014. The track peaked at no. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His gravelly, melodic tone paired with a sharp staccato delivery made him a go-to feature artist in 2014 and 2015, as he collaborated on top songs with Travis Scott, Migos, YG and more.

In 2018, he dropped his debut studio album “Rich as in Spirit.”

“I would like for the world to know that in Quan’s passing, we are here to spread his message,” Lamar’s manager Monta said. “We won’t ever get to see or talk to him again, but we’ll always be able to hear him.”

Monta said it hurts to know that Quan is not alive to see the outpouring of love, but his surviving friends and family feel it. ”We appreciate everything that everybody’s doing, all the love, all the support. His legacy will live. We would not let it die.”

This story has been updated to correct Rich Homie Quan’s age at the time of his death