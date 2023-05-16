Metro area Mexican restaurant owners charged in federal labor trafficking scheme

Efrain and Estella Gonzalez were federally indicted on forced labor charges related to their two restaurants, both called Sabor a Mexico, located in Fayetteville and Fairburn, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Efrain Gonzalez is also charged with five counts of alien smuggling, while Estella Gonzalez faces one count of the same charge, according to the indictment obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The charges stem from a period between March 2021 and October 2022, officials said.