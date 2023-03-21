X

Fayetteville restaurant failed third routine inspection

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Sabor A Mexico in Fayetteville failed a third straight routine inspection, scoring 49/U.

During the inspection, employees changed tasks from cleaning to working with food without washing their hands.

There were several repeat violations, including improper cooling. For example, rice needed to be cooled faster in the bulk container on the counters. They were instructed to break down the amounts and place them in the freezer for rapid cooling to prevent contamination.

Raw and cooked meat and cheese were thawing on the counter. The items were moved to the refrigerator.

Among other violations, the dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer. Serving utensils were in stagnant water between uses. Food and single-use items were on the floor in the outdoor storage shed.

The facility also needed cleaning. An accumulation of debris was under shelves and equipment. And an insect control device was above the food contact surfaces with the containers and utensils.

Sabor A Mexico, 805 W. Lanier Ave., Fayetteville, will be re-inspected. The restaurant had previous routine inspection scores of 50/U in December and 64/U in July.

