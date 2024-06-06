Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’

A day after water was restored to Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens said the city has had 500 leaks of breaks in the past 12 months. When the leaks started Friday, it was hard to know immediately it would be a days-long crisis.

Dickens spoke during WABE’s Political Georgia show Thursday morning, a day after he announced the water main breaks had been repaired. He again addressed the criticism he has received about being in Memphis, where he said he spend less than 24 hours for a fundraiser and meeting with that city’s mayor to discuss fighting violent crime.

“I apologize to anyone who believes that going to Memphis or going out of the city any time is a problem,” Dickens said.