Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’

A day after water was restored to Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens said the city has had 500 leaks of breaks in the past 12 months. When the leaks started Friday, it was hard to know immediately it would be a days-long crisis.
Dickens spoke during WABE’s Political Georgia show Thursday morning, a day after he announced the water main breaks had been repaired. He again addressed the criticism he has received about being in Memphis, where he said he spend less than 24 hours for a fundraiser and meeting with that city’s mayor to discuss fighting violent crime.
“I apologize to anyone who believes that going to Memphis or going out of the city any time is a problem,” Dickens said.
Dickens said he was in constant contact with watershed officials from Friday until Saturday afternoon, when his plane landed in Atlanta.
Earlier Thursday, the city announced that the boil water advisory had been lifted, six days after the ordeal began.
Now, the focus is on fixing the outdated infrastructure. Dickens said he will rely on the experts and how the city will proceed.
“It’s not my fault but it is my problem,” Dickens said Thursday.
Dickens called the crisis event a “wake-up call” to officials to be more proactive about monitoring the city’s aging water infrastructure that dates back to 1875.
At a Wednesday press conference, Dickens and watershed leaders said residents have no reason to be concerned that the severe water issues will continue.
“This has been decades in the making,” the mayor said. “And we just happen to be at this time where this incident occurred.”
