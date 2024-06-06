Crime & Public Safety

Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a press conference Wednesday to announce that Atlanta’s water service has been fully restored. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a press conference Wednesday to announce that Atlanta’s water service has been fully restored. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
0 minutes ago

A day after water was restored to Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens said the city has had 500 leaks of breaks in the past 12 months. When the leaks started Friday, it was hard to know immediately it would be a days-long crisis.

Dickens spoke during WABE’s Political Georgia show Thursday morning, a day after he announced the water main breaks had been repaired. He again addressed the criticism he has received about being in Memphis, where he said he spend less than 24 hours for a fundraiser and meeting with that city’s mayor to discuss fighting violent crime.

“I apologize to anyone who believes that going to Memphis or going out of the city any time is a problem,” Dickens said.

Dickens said he was in constant contact with watershed officials from Friday until Saturday afternoon, when his plane landed in Atlanta.

Workers put the finishing touches on the filled in water main hole Wednesday morning. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Earlier Thursday, the city announced that the boil water advisory had been lifted, six days after the ordeal began.

Now, the focus is on fixing the outdated infrastructure. Dickens said he will rely on the experts and how the city will proceed.

“It’s not my fault but it is my problem,” Dickens said Thursday.

Dickens called the crisis event a “wake-up call” to officials to be more proactive about monitoring the city’s aging water infrastructure that dates back to 1875.

ExploreAtlanta water problems: Boil water advisory ends citywide

At a Wednesday press conference, Dickens and watershed leaders said residents have no reason to be concerned that the severe water issues will continue.

Earlier Thursday, the city announced that the boil water advisory had been lifted, six days after the ordeal began.

“This has been decades in the making,” the mayor said. “And we just happen to be at this time where this incident occurred.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Blue lights and a semi: How state troopers helped stop Atlanta’s gushing water

Credit: TNS

Bill backed by Georgia lawmakers to boost hydrogen aviation fuel now law
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges
The Latest

Woman sought, accused of ‘intentionally’ setting Gwinnett homes on fire
Boyfriend charged in woman’s shooting death near Stonecrest Walmart
Trial underway of ex-Doraville officer charged in teen’s death
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France