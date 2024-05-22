Man, woman shot on I-20 near downtown Atlanta

A man and a woman were shot while driving on I-20 West near the start of Wednesday morning’s commute, according to Atlanta police.
Officers got the call just after 5 a.m. It happened at exit 54 for Langhorn Street between the West End and Westview neighborhoods near downtown Atlanta.
When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. They were described as stable and taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Police did not say what they believe led to the shooting.
West Atlanta: Police activity blocks the right lane on I-20/wb at Langhorn St (Exit 54). Use caution. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/6oLMPijk9A— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 22, 2024
The incident blocked two right lanes for just under an hour but did not heavily impact traffic. Other wrecks around the same time caused more delays.
