Man, woman shot on I-20 near downtown Atlanta

A man and a woman were shot while driving on I-20 West near the start of Wednesday morning’s commute, according to Atlanta police.

Officers got the call just after 5 a.m. It happened at exit 54 for Langhorn Street between the West End and Westview neighborhoods near downtown Atlanta.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. They were described as stable and taken to a hospital by ambulance.