Man, woman shot on I-20 near downtown Atlanta

Police investigated a shooting along I-20 West on Wednesday morning, just as the morning rush hour got started.
A man and a woman were shot while driving on I-20 West near the start of Wednesday morning’s commute, according to Atlanta police.

Officers got the call just after 5 a.m. It happened at exit 54 for Langhorn Street between the West End and Westview neighborhoods near downtown Atlanta.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. They were described as stable and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police did not say what they believe led to the shooting.

The incident blocked two right lanes for just under an hour but did not heavily impact traffic. Other wrecks around the same time caused more delays.

