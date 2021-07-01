2 more roadway shootings injure 3 on opposite sides of Atlanta

Police are investigating two shootings that left a woman and two men injured Wednesday on opposite sides of Atlanta, the latest in a disturbing trend of shootings on the city’s roadways.
The woman called police from Moreland Avenue about 8:45 p.m. to report she had been shot. She told police she was riding in a friend’s car on I-20 when a sedan pulled out in front of them and fired once near Boulevard in east Atlanta. The sedan then sped away, police said in a news release.
The woman was conscious when she was taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
Earlier that day, police investigated another shooting in the northwest corner of the city. Two men said they were shot while driving on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 2 p.m.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Dahlia Avenue, where the men said they realized they were shot after hearing gunfire. It was not clear if the shots were fired from another vehicle, and the men could not provide police with a description of the shooter.
Both were stable when they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.
The circumstances surrounding both shootings are still under investigation. Since January, metro Atlanta roadways have been the site of more 30 shootings, resulting in at least 13 deaths and several injuries.
Investigators believe many of the shootings stem from road rage, and in several cases witnesses do not have enough information for police to track a suspect down.
No suspects have been identified in either of Wednesday’s shootings.
