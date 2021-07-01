2 more roadway shootings injure 3 on opposite sides of Atlanta

Both were stable when they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding both shootings are still under investigation. Since January, metro Atlanta roadways have been the site of more 30 shootings, resulting in at least 13 deaths and several injuries.

Investigators believe many of the shootings stem from road rage, and in several cases witnesses do not have enough information for police to track a suspect down.

No suspects have been identified in either of Wednesday’s shootings.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.