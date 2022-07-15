BreakingNews
Top Ga. Republicans informed they're targets of Fulton DA probe
Man who remained at fatal West Midtown shooting scene arrested

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A man who was questioned at the scene of a fatal shooting at a West Midtown apartment complex Thursday morning was arrested and charged with murder, officials said.

Marquize Perry, 27, was taken into custody without incident after being interviewed by investigators, Atlanta police said. Perry was charged with felony murder and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Officers were called to the Apex West Midtown complex at 1133 Huff Road shortly after 10 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was later pronounced dead by Grady Emergency Medical Services personnel. Police said his identity would be released pending notification of his next of kin.

According to police, Perry remained on the scene to meet with officers. After questioning him, homicide investigators were able to determine probable cause and secure a warrant for his arrest.

No further details have been released.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

