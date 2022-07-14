BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex

Officers were called to the Apex West Midtown complex at 1133 Huff Road shortly after 10 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was later pronounced dead by Grady Emergency Medical Services personnel.

According to police, the shooter remained on the scene to meet with officers. He is being questioned by investigators, and police have not said if any charges will be filed. The suspected shooter was also not publicly identified.