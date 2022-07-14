BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex

Officers were called to the Apex West Midtown complex at 1133 Huff Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Officers were called to the Apex West Midtown complex at 1133 Huff Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a West Midtown apartment complex and his suspected shooter remained at the scene.

Officers were called to the Apex West Midtown complex at 1133 Huff Road shortly after 10 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was later pronounced dead by Grady Emergency Medical Services personnel.

According to police, the shooter remained on the scene to meet with officers. He is being questioned by investigators, and police have not said if any charges will be filed. The suspected shooter was also not publicly identified.

No other details have been released, though police said the investigation remains active.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton
18h ago
Judge upholds eligibility of Democratic PSC candidate Shelia Edwards
21h ago
Review: Gregory Botts’ ‘plein air’ paintings offer window into summer
5h ago
Review: Gregory Botts’ ‘plein air’ paintings offer window into summer
5h ago
Wes Moss: Value investing holding up in choppy waters
7h ago
The Latest
2 metro Atlanta day cares under investigation for alleged child abuse
7m ago
‘She was just taken from us’: Family grieves woman killed by car crash into home
58m ago
Innocent driver dies months after being hit in North Georgia street racing crash
1h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
21h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
22h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top