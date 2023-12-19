Man sought in deadly gas station shooting in Griffin

Griffin police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed another man at a gas station early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to a Shell station at 930 West Taylor Street near the downtown area shortly before 2 a.m., police said. There, they found a victim by a video game machine with a gunshot wound.
The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center. He did not survive, officials said.
As investigators gathered information, they identified 21-year-old My’Keion Yates as a suspect. He is thought to be traveling in a black 2012 Nissan Altima bearing Georgia tag number SEW9844, police said. He is wanted on multiple charges, including malice murder.
Anyone in contact with Yates is asked to notify law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.
