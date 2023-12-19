Man sought in deadly gas station shooting in Griffin

Griffin police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed another man at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a Shell station at 930 West Taylor Street near the downtown area shortly before 2 a.m., police said. There, they found a victim by a video game machine with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center. He did not survive, officials said.