Man sought in deadly gas station shooting in Griffin

Griffin police need help locating 21-year-old My’Keion Yates, who they say fatally shot a man at a gas station early Tuesday morning. He was last seen driving this car.

Credit: Griffin Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Griffin police need help locating 21-year-old My’Keion Yates, who they say fatally shot a man at a gas station early Tuesday morning. He was last seen driving this car.

Credit: Griffin Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago

Griffin police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed another man at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a Shell station at 930 West Taylor Street near the downtown area shortly before 2 a.m., police said. There, they found a victim by a video game machine with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center. He did not survive, officials said.

As investigators gathered information, they identified 21-year-old My’Keion Yates as a suspect. He is thought to be traveling in a black 2012 Nissan Altima bearing Georgia tag number SEW9844, police said. He is wanted on multiple charges, including malice murder.

Anyone in contact with Yates is asked to notify law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top