Man shot while intervening in robbery at NW Atlanta Dollar General

A Channel 2 Action News viewer shared a photo of the aftermath of the armed robbery and shooting at a Dollar General store in northwest Atlanta.

46 minutes ago

A man who tried to stop a robbery at a Dollar General store in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the shoulder by a suspect, police said.

Officials provided few details about the victim’s condition but said he was conscious when officers arrived and when he was taken away for treatment.

Officers were called to the Dollar General location at 3509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. They found the victim at the scene, but the multiple robbery suspects had already fled the area.

A photo shared by Channel 2 Action News showed the parking lot roped off with police tape and officers interviewing a man outside the building.

No further information has been released about the incident, including how many suspects were involved. Police did not say if the victim was an employee of the store or a bystander.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

