Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving

A man was found shot to death in a Clayton County neighborhood less than 20 minutes before Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

Clayton police said they got a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. The incident took place in the 8400 block of Moultrie Drive, a small dead-end street to the west of Jonesboro.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.