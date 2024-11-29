Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving

Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.
Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

A man was found shot to death in a Clayton County neighborhood less than 20 minutes before Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

Clayton police said they got a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. The incident took place in the 8400 block of Moultrie Drive, a small dead-end street to the west of Jonesboro.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other details have been shared by police, including if a suspect has been identified.

That shooting was followed by at least two other fatal incidents to unfold over the Thanksgiving holiday in metro Atlanta.

In Atlanta, a 52-year-old man was shot to death along Booker Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday. At about the same time, Kennesaw police found a person shot to death in the area of Moon Station Road. Few details have been released in either incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Person found dead on Kennesaw road with apparent gunshot wounds, police said
Placeholder Image
52-year-old man dead after Thanksgiving shooting, Atlanta police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect arrested in fatal DeKalb parking lot shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Quick arrest made in deadly Sunday shooting in Midtown, police say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teen mother accused of trying to bury newborn in Marietta faces murder charge45m ago
UPDATE
Massive fire engulfs Buford’s historic Pentecostal church Thanksgiving night
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia had 2nd largest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Weekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech