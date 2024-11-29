Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving

A man was found shot to death in a Clayton County neighborhood less than 20 minutes before Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.
Clayton police said they got a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. The incident took place in the 8400 block of Moultrie Drive, a small dead-end street to the west of Jonesboro.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.
No other details have been shared by police, including if a suspect has been identified.
That shooting was followed by at least two other fatal incidents to unfold over the Thanksgiving holiday in metro Atlanta.
In Atlanta, a 52-year-old man was shot to death along Booker Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday. At about the same time, Kennesaw police found a person shot to death in the area of Moon Station Road. Few details have been released in either incident.
