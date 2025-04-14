Man shot to death at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at a troubled southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Monday, according to police.
Details are limited, but officials said they got a call at 3:40 a.m. about a person shot at the Woodlands at Cascade complex at 3041 Landrum Drive. There, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
The apartment community is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. It was previously known as Hidden Village and before that, Villages of Cascade.
From 2017 to 2023, police recorded 121 crimes there, including homicides in April and July 2019, 37 aggravated assaults, five robberies, two rapes and two child molestations, according to data maintained by the AJC.
The complex has also had more than 200 code complaints in recent years regarding issues that included pest infestations, ceilings caving in, leaks, open and vacant units, stagnant water, electrical issues and windows being shot out.
Authorities have not released any additional information regarding Monday’s shooting.
