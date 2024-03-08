Man shot near Five Points MARTA station

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Friday morning.
Details are limited, but authorities confirmed the man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.
The shooting appears to have taken place on a sidewalk outside the station. Several officers were at the scene collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses before 9 a.m.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Some bus routes out of the station were affected “due to police activity,” the transportation authority said on social media. Service resumed by about 10:30 a.m.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: AP