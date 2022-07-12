Man shot during robbery at NW Atlanta gas station, police say

The victim was shot multiple times inside the Citgo station on the corner of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive but was expected to survive, police told Channel 2. Investigators believe he tried to fight back when another man pointed a gun and demanded his belongings.

Since Sunday, Atlanta police have investigated a robbery that resulted in a shooting outside a Midtown restaurant, and a man was killed outside a Peachtree Corners gas station when a group of people attempted to take his vehicle. Bradley Coleman, a 29-year-old father and football coach from Norcross, was shot when he also tried to fight back, according to Gwinnett County police.