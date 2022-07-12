ajc logo
Man shot during robbery at NW Atlanta gas station, police say

The victim was shot multiple times inside a food mart connected to a Citgo gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell parkway, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A man playing a game inside a northwest Atlanta gas station was shot Tuesday morning in what police believe was an attempted robbery, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim was shot multiple times inside the Citgo station on the corner of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive but was expected to survive, police told Channel 2. Investigators believe he tried to fight back when another man pointed a gun and demanded his belongings.

Since Sunday, Atlanta police have investigated a robbery that resulted in a shooting outside a Midtown restaurant, and a man was killed outside a Peachtree Corners gas station when a group of people attempted to take his vehicle. Bradley Coleman, a 29-year-old father and football coach from Norcross, was shot when he also tried to fight back, according to Gwinnett County police.

The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting, who was not identified, ran from the Citgo and was last seen on Hollowell Parkway, Channel 2 reported. No further details were released.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

