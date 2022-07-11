ajc logo
Man shot during attempted robbery outside Midtown restaurant

A man was shot outside Soigné Garden along Peachtree Street during an attempted robbery, police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning while leaving a Midtown restaurant, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to Soigné Garden along Peachtree Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened while the man and his spouse were walking to their car from the restaurant about 2:30 a.m., according to police. That was when another man attempted to rob them.

“The victim confronted the suspect and sustained a gunshot during the struggle,” police said.

The suspect then ran away, according to officials. No other information was released.

