Man shot during attempted robbery outside Midtown restaurant

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning while leaving a Midtown restaurant, according to Atlanta police.
Officers were called to Soigné Garden along Peachtree Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened while the man and his spouse were walking to their car from the restaurant about 2:30 a.m., according to police. That was when another man attempted to rob them.
“The victim confronted the suspect and sustained a gunshot during the struggle,” police said.
The suspect then ran away, according to officials. No other information was released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author