1 man dead in Gwinnett gas station shooting

A shooting at a Gwinnett County gas station parking lot left one man dead Sunday, according to police.
Officers were called to the QuikTrip gas station at Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, county police said in a news release around 2 p.m. It was not immediately clear what time the shooting took place.
Officers were still speaking with potential witnesses as they waited on detectives to arrive.
No other details were released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest