1 man dead in Gwinnett gas station shooting

A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County QuikTrip gas station on Sunday, according to police.

A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County QuikTrip gas station on Sunday, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A shooting at a Gwinnett County gas station parking lot left one man dead Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip gas station at Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, county police said in a news release around 2 p.m. It was not immediately clear what time the shooting took place.

Officers were still speaking with potential witnesses as they waited on detectives to arrive.

No other details were released by police.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

