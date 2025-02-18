Breaking: Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to step down
Crime & Public Safety
Man sentenced for shooting at trooper in Atlanta with machine gun

He converted handgun into machine gun, officials say
Montrez Ballard was shot by law enforcement after firing his gun at a trooper in 2023, officials said. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to prison.

By
1 hour ago

A 21-year-old man who was involved in a 2023 shooting with a state trooper after a pursuit in Atlanta was recently sentenced to a decade in prison, officials said.

Montrez Ballard, who pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun in October, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, court records show.

“Ballard’s brazen actions endangered the life of a law enforcement officer,” acting U.S. Attorney Richard Moultrie said in a news release.

On July 21, 2023, Ballard was driving a Nissan Maxima and “abruptly cut off” a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Atlanta, authorities with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said. The trooper pursued Ballard and activated his lights to signal for the man to pull over.

As Ballard fled, officials said he drove more than 20 mph over the speed limit in a residential area, ran stop signs and nearly hit another motorist.

Ballard, who was 19 at the time, eventually crashed into a stop sign near the Westside Reservoir Park and tried to run away, authorities said. At some point while the trooper was chasing him, law enforcement confirmed Ballard “confronted” the officer and fired at least three shots. The trooper returned fire.

The trooper was not injured, but Ballard was taken to a hospital after being arrested with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

His firearm, a handgun that had been converted into a machine gun, was recovered. The modification allowed the gun to fire continuously without multiple trigger pulls, officials said.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

East Point police are looking for help identifying a red sedan that was allegedly involved in a fatal drive-by shooting Friday at a McDonald's on Virginia Avenue.

Credit: East Point Police Department

Police seek public's help after man killed outside East Point McDonald's

Severe storms leave 1 dead, power mostly restored across metro Atlanta

At least one person was killed Sunday as severe storms brought heavy winds and rain across metro Atlanta.

Baltimore sues Glock over handguns that can easily be converted to automatic weapons

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2024, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

United Cajun Navy joins Lake Oconee search for missing Westminster coach

'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted after fatal Hapeville shooting, police say

Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2024, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

United Cajun Navy joins Lake Oconee search for missing Westminster coach

The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.