Man sentenced for shooting at trooper in Atlanta with machine gun

On July 21, 2023, Ballard was driving a Nissan Maxima and “abruptly cut off” a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Atlanta, authorities with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said. The trooper pursued Ballard and activated his lights to signal for the man to pull over.

As Ballard fled, officials said he drove more than 20 mph over the speed limit in a residential area, ran stop signs and nearly hit another motorist.

Ballard, who was 19 at the time, eventually crashed into a stop sign near the Westside Reservoir Park and tried to run away, authorities said. At some point while the trooper was chasing him, law enforcement confirmed Ballard “confronted” the officer and fired at least three shots. The trooper returned fire.

The trooper was not injured, but Ballard was taken to a hospital after being arrested with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

His firearm, a handgun that had been converted into a machine gun, was recovered. The modification allowed the gun to fire continuously without multiple trigger pulls, officials said.