GBI: Armed man shot by trooper following attempted traffic stop in Atlanta

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man who fired at a trooper Wednesday was shot after an attempted traffic stop in northwest Atlanta, state officials said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were conducting traffic enforcement in an area in the city when a Douglasville man driving a black Nissan Maxima refused to yield to an emergency vehicle, the GBI said in a press release. A trooper then attempted to stop the car, but the agency said the driver sped away, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

Troopers were eventually able to perform a PIT maneuver on the car, which the GBI said was being driven by 19-year-old Montrez Ballard. The car then hit a stop sign, leaving it inoperable.

The GBI said Ballard began running away and at one point fired a gun at a trooper. The trooper fired shots back, striking Ballard, according to state officials.

Ballard was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable. No troopers were injured in the incident.

Officials did not say what charges Ballard would be facing.

Wednesday’s incident marked the 46th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. At this time last year, the GBI had investigated 62 such shootings.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

