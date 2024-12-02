Man pleads guilty in security guard’s killing outside Atlanta hookah bar

Explore Atlanta hookah bar closes after string of deadly shootings

Ross died at Grady Memorial Hospital, and Wilson was arrested nearly two weeks later.

In addition to voluntary manslaughter, he also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Fulton County Superior Court officials.

Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Aaliyah Strong, who had been engaged to Ross, told the news station that the trial date had been postponed multiple times.

“If we can make it through this trial and get the verdict that we hope for, that will be a good holiday wish for us,” Strong told Channel 2 on Sunday.

Wilson’s guilty plea was entered just before jury selection was set to begin Monday.