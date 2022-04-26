Embattled Atlanta hookah bar closes its doors after city files complaint

A downtown Atlanta hookah lounge has closed its doors following a string of violent crimes that sparked legal action from the city.
Authorities have investigated three deadly shootings at the Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie Street. Most recently, a 28-year-old security guard was killed in February after attempting to escort a man away from the bar, according to police.
In a complaint filed in March, the city of Atlanta alleged that Encore “attracts an influx of criminal activity” to the area and asked a judge to grant an injunction declaring the property a “public nuisance.” Over the weekend, the bar announced it was closing.
“They can close our doors, but they can’t take our memories,” an Instagram post stated. “If you haven’t heard, after a long battle with the powers that be, @encoreatl is closing for good. Don’t worry, though. I’ll be back and better...The end of an era. Love y’all. Thank you to everyone who made it everything it was.”
By Tuesday, the Encore’s website had been taken down.
After the February shooting, the real estate group that manages the property confirmed it had started eviction proceedings with the hookah bar’s owner.
Habif Properties first notified the business in September that the lease would be terminated over concerns of “criminal incidents occurring outside Encore Hookah,” the Atlanta-based company said in a statement. The business agreed to vacate by Dec. 23 but was still operating, the company said. The property group has filed for eviction and was awaiting a hearing date.
“Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of life that occurred at Encore Hookah last night,” Habif Properties said in the statement. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the family of the security guard who was killed.”
The property company did not immediately respond early Tuesday to questions on the bar’s closing.
Prior to the February shooting, a September brawl led to gunshots that sent several stray bullets into the Georgia Aquarium’s dolphin enclosure, according to the city’s complaint. Five dolphins housed inside the habitat had to be temporarily relocated so the aquarium’s dive team could remove the shattered glass from the enclosure, according to the filing.
Since February 2020, Atlanta police have responded to at least 171 calls for service at the lounge “concerning violent criminal activity,” including homicides, shootings, larceny from vehicles, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault, the filing alleges.
— Staff writers Chelsea Prince and Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this story.
