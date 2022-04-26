Embattled Atlanta hookah bar closes its doors after city files complaint

After the February shooting, the real estate group that manages the property confirmed it had started eviction proceedings with the hookah bar’s owner.

Habif Properties first notified the business in September that the lease would be terminated over concerns of “criminal incidents occurring outside Encore Hookah,” the Atlanta-based company said in a statement. The business agreed to vacate by Dec. 23 but was still operating, the company said. The property group has filed for eviction and was awaiting a hearing date.

A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday morning, Feb. 2,2022 when he was asked to escort a man from a downtown Atlanta bar, police said. The 28-year-old guard was found with at least one gunshot wound when Atlanta police were called to the Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street shortly after midnight.

“Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of life that occurred at Encore Hookah last night,” Habif Properties said in the statement. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the family of the security guard who was killed.”

The property company did not immediately respond early Tuesday to questions on the bar’s closing.

Prior to the February shooting, a September brawl led to gunshots that sent several stray bullets into the Georgia Aquarium’s dolphin enclosure, according to the city’s complaint. Five dolphins housed inside the habitat had to be temporarily relocated so the aquarium’s dive team could remove the shattered glass from the enclosure, according to the filing.

Since February 2020, Atlanta police have responded to at least 171 calls for service at the lounge “concerning violent criminal activity,” including homicides, shootings, larceny from vehicles, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault, the filing alleges.

