Man killed, woman arrested after shooting outside downtown Atlanta strip club

The teens were found dead when officers responded to the Retreat at Greenbriar apartment complex at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway at about 5 p.m. Three others were also injured, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, according to police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

The gunfire appeared to be the result of a social media feud, Hampton said from the scene. One group came to an apartment to confront another, and both were armed, he said.

“Right now, we have individuals down at headquarters being interviewed by homicide detectives to determine what their involvement was,” an exasperated Hampton said Saturday, adding, “I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire.”

In the Amal Heights neighborhood about eight miles away, another man was shot at about 5:30 p.m. on Amal Drive and died shortly after taking himself to a hospital, police said. No further details were released in that case.

The Baker Street and Amal Drive shootings are classified as homicides, according to police, and the shooting at the Retreat at Greenbriar complex has not been publicly classified as such. All remain under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.