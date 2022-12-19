Man killed, woman arrested after shooting outside downtown Atlanta strip club

A woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after a deadly shooting outside a downtown Atlanta strip club, police said.
A male victim was lying on a sidewalk when Atlanta police arrived in the 100 block of Baker Street shortly before 11 a.m., several hours before the Gentlemen’s Club was set to open for the day. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name was not released.
According to police, investigators believe the victim was “engaged in an altercation with a known suspect” before he was shot. A suspect, identified as 28-year-old Elizabeth Wilson, was taken into custody a short time later.
Wilson was taken to the Fulton County Jail to be booked on a charge of felony murder, a police spokesperson said Monday.
The killing capped off a violent weekend in Atlanta. Within the span of 30 minutes Saturday evening, Atlanta police were called to two deadly shootings in the southwest corner of the city. The shootings claimed the lives of two teenage boys, 14-year-old Malik Glover and 16-year-old Justin Powell, and a man whose name was not released.
The teens were found dead when officers responded to the Retreat at Greenbriar apartment complex at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway at about 5 p.m. Three others were also injured, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, according to police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.
The gunfire appeared to be the result of a social media feud, Hampton said from the scene. One group came to an apartment to confront another, and both were armed, he said.
“Right now, we have individuals down at headquarters being interviewed by homicide detectives to determine what their involvement was,” an exasperated Hampton said Saturday, adding, “I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire.”
In the Amal Heights neighborhood about eight miles away, another man was shot at about 5:30 p.m. on Amal Drive and died shortly after taking himself to a hospital, police said. No further details were released in that case.
The Baker Street and Amal Drive shootings are classified as homicides, according to police, and the shooting at the Retreat at Greenbriar complex has not been publicly classified as such. All remain under investigation.
