UPDATE: 2 killed, others injured in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

Two people were killed when several people were shot in the area of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday evening, police reported.
Police responded at 5:09 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot. The incident occurred at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW, police spokesman Benjamin Hopson said in a statement.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The number of those injured has not been released.
The listed address is the site of Retreat at Greenbriar apartments, but police have not confirmed that the shooting was at the complex.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates on this developing story.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest