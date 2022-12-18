ajc logo
X

UPDATE: 2 killed, others injured in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 21 minutes ago

Two people were killed when several people were shot in the area of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday evening, police reported.

Police responded at 5:09 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot. The incident occurred at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW, police spokesman Benjamin Hopson said in a statement.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The number of those injured has not been released.

The listed address is the site of Retreat at Greenbriar apartments, but police have not confirmed that the shooting was at the complex.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates on this developing story.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs1h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
6h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State
3h ago

Credit: GDOT

1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
3h ago
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
5h ago
Fresh out of jail, rapper Gunna hosting annual Christmas giveaway
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top