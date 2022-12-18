ajc logo
X

Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.

Atlanta officers had been called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road in the Amal Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta just before 5:30 p.m. There, they found the victim, who had been shot in his abdomen.

The victim took himself to the hospital but did not survive.

No other details were released about the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

