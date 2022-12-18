Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood

A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
Atlanta officers had been called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road in the Amal Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta just before 5:30 p.m. There, they found the victim, who had been shot in his abdomen.
The victim took himself to the hospital but did not survive.
No other details were released about the case.
