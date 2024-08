A man who had been shot multiple times was found dead on the side of a Decatur road early Sunday afternoon, officials said.

DeKalb County officers responded to a call about a man lying in the 4100 block of Glenwood Road in the Belvedere Park neighborhood at about 1:45 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple wounds.

No other information has been released, including the identity of the victim.