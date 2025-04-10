Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

A man is dead after he was found shot multiple times in a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Grant Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Eloise Street in southeast Atlanta around 7 p.m. following reports of multiple shots being fired. The area is just east of Boulevard and near the Beltline Southside Trail and Zoo Atlanta.

While en route, police found a 29-year-old man in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.