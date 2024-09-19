Man fires at co-worker during dispute near Emory campus, officials say

A man shot at his co-worker during a dispute near the Emory University campus Thursday, prompting officials to issue a brief emergency alert asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Emory police were notified just after 8 a.m. about the shooting at Emory Point, an apartment and retail complex adjacent to campus in DeKalb County, Emory police Chief Burt Buchtinec said in a statement. When officers arrived, they learned that one shot had been fired during an isolated incident between two employees of an Emory-affiliated company, but no one was injured. An all-clear was given about 20 minutes later after the suspect left the area.

“This individual is no longer permitted on Emory’s campuses or in any Emory facilities,” Buchtinec said.