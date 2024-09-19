Crime & Public Safety

Man fires at co-worker during dispute near Emory campus, officials say

Incident prompted emergency alert at university; suspect remains on the run
Emory University police are seen outside Emory Point off Clifton Road on Thursday morning after an emergency alert was issued about a shooting near campus.

Emory University police are seen outside Emory Point off Clifton Road on Thursday morning after an emergency alert was issued about a shooting near campus.
15 minutes ago

A man shot at his co-worker during a dispute near the Emory University campus Thursday, prompting officials to issue a brief emergency alert asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Emory police were notified just after 8 a.m. about the shooting at Emory Point, an apartment and retail complex adjacent to campus in DeKalb County, Emory police Chief Burt Buchtinec said in a statement. When officers arrived, they learned that one shot had been fired during an isolated incident between two employees of an Emory-affiliated company, but no one was injured. An all-clear was given about 20 minutes later after the suspect left the area.

“This individual is no longer permitted on Emory’s campuses or in any Emory facilities,” Buchtinec said.

Emory University police responded to a shooting near campus Thursday morning.

During the incident, authorities said the 60-year-old suspect went to get his gun from his car, returned to the kitchen and shot at the victim but missed. He then threatened another co-worker with the gun and drove away in a 2021 silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Police said the suspect is about 5-foot-8, 230 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue uniform jacket. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Emory police at 404-727-6111.

“The Emory Police Department takes pride in serving this community and we will continue our efforts to keep everyone safe and secure,” the chief added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

