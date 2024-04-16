Man fatally shot in chest at Brookhaven apartment complex

A man died Sunday morning after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex in Brookhaven, according to authorities.
Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the Villas at Druid Hills apartments on Buford Highway. The complex is a short distance from I-85 and neighbors the Northeast Plaza shopping center, which is home to several shops and stores.
When officers arrived, they found the man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
“Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” police spokesman Lt. Jacob Kissel said.
A motive for the shooting is unclear. On Tuesday, Kissel declined to provide further details about the incident, citing the active investigation.
