Man fatally shot in chest at Brookhaven apartment complex

A man died Sunday morning after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the Villas at Druid Hills apartments on Buford Highway. The complex is a short distance from I-85 and neighbors the Northeast Plaza shopping center, which is home to several shops and stores.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from a single gunshot wound.