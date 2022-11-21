Man faces murder charges in shooting of 2 security guards at DeKalb nightclub

Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Sunday at a Buford Highway restaurant, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He faces felony murder charges and two counts of aggravated assault.

On Oct. 25, Walker allegedly shot two security guards, killing one, at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur. The guards had attempted to break up a fight at the Glenwood Road nightclub before they were shot in the parking lot shortly before 2:30 a.m., a DeKalb police spokesperson previously said.