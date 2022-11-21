Exclusive
Dangerous Dwellings: Governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
Man faces murder charges in shooting of 2 security guards at DeKalb nightclub

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A man has been arrested and faces murder charges nearly four weeks after a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County nightclub, investigators said Monday.

Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Sunday at a Buford Highway restaurant, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He faces felony murder charges and two counts of aggravated assault.

On Oct. 25, Walker allegedly shot two security guards, killing one, at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur. The guards had attempted to break up a fight at the Glenwood Road nightclub before they were shot in the parking lot shortly before 2:30 a.m., a DeKalb police spokesperson previously said.

Explore1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub

“It appears that there was a dispute inside the club when everyone was told to exit the location,” Officer Elise Wells said in a statement. “The suspect then began to fire shots outside the location, striking two security guards.”

Erik McKenzie was killed in the shooting, which injured Ronald Folkes, the sheriff’s office said.

McKenzie, 30, was a New York native who had moved with his family to Lithonia, according to his online obituary. After graduating from Lithonia High School in 2010, he played football for Savannah State University.

Explore13 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months

“Erik took his passion for protecting others and turned it into a lucrative business of providing security services to those within the entertainment industry,” his obituary states. “He passed away doing what he loved.”

Walker was being held without bond Monday at the DeKalb jail, booking records show.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: TNS

Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Obama to hold Dec. 1 runoff rally for Warnock in Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: David Zalubowski

