Man dead after fight leads to shooting in DeKalb, police say

By
16 minutes ago

A man was shot to death following a fight in DeKalb County on Thursday morning, authorities said.

DeKalb police got a call at about 10:15 a.m. about a person shot outside a business in the 7000 block of Covington Highway. When officers arrived, they found a man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said. According to investigators, the shooting started as a fight between the man and another person, who has been interviewed by police at the scene.

No other details were provided about what led to the shooting or if charges are expected.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

