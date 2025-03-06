Man dead after fight leads to shooting in DeKalb, police say

A man was shot to death following a fight in DeKalb County on Thursday morning, authorities said.

DeKalb police got a call at about 10:15 a.m. about a person shot outside a business in the 7000 block of Covington Highway. When officers arrived, they found a man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said. According to investigators, the shooting started as a fight between the man and another person, who has been interviewed by police at the scene.