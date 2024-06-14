Man convicted in DeKalb murder after noise dispute

A man was found guilty Thursday in a fatal shooting outside a DeKalb County rooming house in November 2022, officials said.
Sincere Rush, 22, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm in the death of 51-year-old Marcus Bradford, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The shooting followed an argument between the two men over loud music in the Gresham Park area, officials said in a news release.
Investigators and witnesses said the men were arguing just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, about the noise coming from Bradford’s car in the carport of a home located in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road, officials said.
According to prosecutors, video surveillance from the carport showed Rush, armed with a gun, approach an unarmed Bradford. Rush then shot Bradford in the torso after the man exited his car, officials said.
Bradford was later pronounced dead. Rush was detained at the scene and arrested, officials said.
In a 911 call and during the trial, Rush claimed Bradford had approached him aggressively and that he shot in self-defense.
Rush will be sentenced July 10.
