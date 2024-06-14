Man convicted in DeKalb murder after noise dispute

A man was found guilty Thursday in a fatal shooting outside a DeKalb County rooming house in November 2022, officials said.

Sincere Rush, 22, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm in the death of 51-year-old Marcus Bradford, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The shooting followed an argument between the two men over loud music in the Gresham Park area, officials said in a news release.

Investigators and witnesses said the men were arguing just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, about the noise coming from Bradford’s car in the carport of a home located in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road, officials said.