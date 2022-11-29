Shooting in DeKalb’s Gresham Park area leaves man dead

A shooting Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County left a 50-year-old man dead, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim, whose name was not released, was found by DeKalb police in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road just inside the Perimeter. He died at a hospital, according to Channel 2.
Police told the news station the victim was engaged in a dispute with the shooter before gunfire erupted. A person was being questioned by investigators Monday night, but it was not clear Tuesday if any arrests were made in the case.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. No further details were available Tuesday.
