Man charged with murder in teen’s shooting death in Cobb

Cobb County authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Austell in early January.

Onri Zeron Crawford, 25, was taken into custody last week on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, Cobb police said. He is accused of shooting the teen in the chest on Jan. 9 at the Residence at Riverside apartment complex.

Police have not released the victim’s name because he was a minor, but his family previously identified him as Kenneth Collier Jr. Collier was known as an entrepreneur and anti-gun violence advocate after his mother was killed in a 2017 shooting that remains unsolved.