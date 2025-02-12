Crime & Public Safety
Man charged with murder in teen’s shooting death in Cobb

Victim advocated against gun violence after mother’s shooting death
Kenneth Collier Jr., 17, was shot and killed at an Austell apartment complex Jan. 9.

By
10 hours ago

Cobb County authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Austell in early January.

Onri Zeron Crawford, 25, was taken into custody last week on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, Cobb police said. He is accused of shooting the teen in the chest on Jan. 9 at the Residence at Riverside apartment complex.

Police have not released the victim’s name because he was a minor, but his family previously identified him as Kenneth Collier Jr. Collier was known as an entrepreneur and anti-gun violence advocate after his mother was killed in a 2017 shooting that remains unsolved.

Jail records show that Crawford also was booked on a probation violation. He remains in the Cobb adult detention center without bond.

Crawford’s only felony case in Cobb stemmed from an entering auto charge in 2018, court records show. However, he pleaded guilty to two lesser counts: Theft by taking and attempted theft by taking, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 12 months on probation, according to court records.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

