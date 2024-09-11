Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Rockdale

A suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting left a man dead in Rockdale County, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to Knox Drive, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, investigators said. Kenneth Price, 36, died at the scene.
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Jameason Preston Reynolds and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.
No additional details were released about the case, which remains under investigation.
Reynolds was being held late Wednesday at the Rockdale jail, booking records show.
