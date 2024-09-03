Man charged after sister, 4, fatally shoots herself with his gun, police say

A Paulding County man was arrested after his 4-year-old sister found his gun and shot herself in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

Joseph Edwin Hinson, 20, was charged with both second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children after the child died early Saturday, according to investigators. The child’s name was not released.

Deputies were called at 2:40 a.m. Friday to a Hiram-area home on a report that the girl been hurt in a fall, according to Mayor Ashley Henson.