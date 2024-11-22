Man charged, accused of fatally stabbing brother in Marietta

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his brother to death Thursday in Cobb County, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Mountain View Drive around 3:20 p.m. and found 43-year-old Jonathan Hightower with a single stab wound to his chest, according to Marietta police. Firefighters rendered aid to the victim as officers secured the area.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Sherman Hightower, remained at the scene and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Cobb County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.