Man arrested in Los Angeles, accused of deadly November shooting in Atlanta

By
1 hour ago

A man was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles on charges stemming from a deadly November shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Demarco McDonald, 33, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service for what Atlanta police say is his involvement in the Nov. 9 shooting of Dequavious Hillman, 29.

The shooting took place in a residential area in the 700 block of Pryor Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. The location is south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and west of I-85.

Hillman had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived. He died two days later, according to his obituary.

No other details about the case have been released by police.

McDonald will be extradited to Atlanta, where he faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

