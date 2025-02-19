Man arrested in Los Angeles, accused of deadly November shooting in Atlanta

A man was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles on charges stemming from a deadly November shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Demarco McDonald, 33, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service for what Atlanta police say is his involvement in the Nov. 9 shooting of Dequavious Hillman, 29.

The shooting took place in a residential area in the 700 block of Pryor Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. The location is south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and west of I-85.