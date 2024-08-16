Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested in deadly shooting after argument at Gwinnett home

A man was shot and killed in the 6200 block of Josephine Road on Wednesday. Gwinnett County police arrested the alleged shooter the following day.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

A man was shot and killed in the 6200 block of Josephine Road on Wednesday. Gwinnett County police arrested the alleged shooter the following day.
A Doraville man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Gwinnett County home earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Gwinnett police said Ruben Santos Auxume-Guerra, 42, was apprehended in DeKalb County on Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Anthony Hernandez on Wednesday.

Ruben Santos Auxume-Guerra, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Hernandez, 28. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

That afternoon, police were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 6200 block of Josephine Road, an area just south of Buford Highway near Norcross. They found Hernandez already dead.

Man fatally shot after argument at Gwinnett home, police say

Officials have not released many details about what they believe happened, but they said the motive appeared to be “related to a domestic issue between the two parties,” police spokesperson Sgt. Collin Flynn said.

Auxume-Guerra faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

