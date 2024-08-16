Man arrested in deadly shooting after argument at Gwinnett home

That afternoon, police were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 6200 block of Josephine Road, an area just south of Buford Highway near Norcross. They found Hernandez already dead.

Officials have not released many details about what they believe happened, but they said the motive appeared to be “related to a domestic issue between the two parties,” police spokesperson Sgt. Collin Flynn said.

Auxume-Guerra faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.