Man armed with knife killed by Savannah police, GBI says

The case will be turned over to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete. It is the 35th officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated so far in 2022, nearly doubling last year’s pace.

Explore Police shootings in Georgia on pace to nearly double 2021 total

It is also the second deadly shooting to involve the Savannah Police Department in one week. Robert Gadson, 35, died Tuesday after being shot three days earlier outside a downtown Savannah bar. According to the GBI, Gadson had been involved in an argument with a bouncer and was shot in an exchange of gunfire with two off-duty Savannah police officers, who had been working a security job nearby.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.