Man accused of sexually assaulting Lyft driver in Alpharetta

A spokesperson for Lyft told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that they have reached out to the driver offering support. The company has also permanently removed the suspect’s account from their platform and are assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in our community or anywhere in society,” the corporation stated.

The location where Johnson was picked up and where the alleged assault happened were not provided.

There have been several cases of ride-share drivers being targeted by passengers while working in metro Atlanta.

In February, three men called for an Uber ride in DeKalb County and hijacked a vehicle while pointing firearms at the driver, police said. The suspects took the driver’s wallet and told him to get in the vehicle’s trunk, but he was able to run away, authorities added.

In October 2022, police said a woman driving for Lyft was carjacked at gunpoint after picking up two men in downtown Atlanta.

In November 2019, a Lyft driver was shot by her passenger after stopping at a gas station in DeKalb. Police said the suspect attempted to rob her before shooting.

